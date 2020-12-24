Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for United Community Banks (UCBI)

United Community Banks (NASDAQ: UCBI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/17/2020 – United Community Banks was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/8/2020 – United Community Banks was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/7/2020 – United Community Banks was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/3/2020 – United Community Banks had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

11/5/2020 – United Community Banks was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

10/31/2020 – United Community Banks was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $28.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.31. United Community Banks, Inc. has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $31.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $177.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.17 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UCBI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 15,947 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 564.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 51,489 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 2nd quarter worth about $415,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits.

