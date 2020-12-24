AMCON Distributing (DIT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 5.00 per share on Tuesday, January 12th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st.

Shares of DIT opened at $103.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.58. AMCON Distributing has a 52 week low of $52.05 and a 52 week high of $106.22.

AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $426.44 million during the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 0.36%.

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

