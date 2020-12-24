AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) CFO Nicole M. Fernandez-Mcgovern Sells 26,500 Shares

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) CFO Nicole M. Fernandez-Mcgovern sold 26,500 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $64,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,500 shares in the company, valued at $233,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UAVS opened at $7.93 on Thursday. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $8.72.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAVS. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the second quarter worth $40,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

Separately, BidaskClub raised AgEagle Aerial Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Company Profile

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry in the United States and internationally. It offers FarmLens, a subscription based cloud analytics service that processes data collected with a drone for use by farmers and agronomists; HempOverview, a software-as-a-solution web- and map-based technology platform to support the operations of domestic industrial hemp programs for state and tribal nation departments of agriculture, growers, and processors; and ParkView, a proprietary aerial imagery and data analytics platform for assessing and supporting sustainability initiatives involving municipal, state, and federal public parks and recreation areas.

