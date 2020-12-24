Digital Gold (GOLD) Price Hits $57.54 on Major Exchanges

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. During the last seven days, Digital Gold has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. Digital Gold has a total market capitalization of $776,200.51 and approximately $927,906.00 worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Gold token can now be purchased for about $57.54 or 0.00246340 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004279 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00137112 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00021772 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.69 or 0.00683710 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00152192 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.11 or 0.00372961 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00062698 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00098626 BTC.

Digital Gold Profile

Digital Gold’s total supply is 19,135 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,490 tokens. The official website for Digital Gold is gold.storage . Digital Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin

Digital Gold Token Trading

Digital Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

