OmiseGO (OMG) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $377.06 Million

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. OmiseGO has a market cap of $243.84 million and $377.06 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OmiseGO token can currently be purchased for about $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, OmiseGO has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00010898 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.52 or 0.00426102 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000035 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

OmiseGO Token Profile

OmiseGO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 6th, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OmiseGO’s official website is omg.network . OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling OmiseGO

OmiseGO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmiseGO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OmiseGO using one of the exchanges listed above.

