RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) vs. Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) Financial Review

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) and Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares RADA Electronic Industries and Universal Security Instruments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RADA Electronic Industries -0.18% 0.02% 0.01% Universal Security Instruments -39.43% -80.21% -43.07%

35.8% of RADA Electronic Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of RADA Electronic Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of Universal Security Instruments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

RADA Electronic Industries has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Security Instruments has a beta of 2.26, suggesting that its stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for RADA Electronic Industries and Universal Security Instruments, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RADA Electronic Industries 0 0 2 0 3.00 Universal Security Instruments 0 0 0 0 N/A

RADA Electronic Industries presently has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 0.38%. Given RADA Electronic Industries’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe RADA Electronic Industries is more favorable than Universal Security Instruments.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RADA Electronic Industries and Universal Security Instruments’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RADA Electronic Industries $44.33 million 10.24 -$2.03 million ($0.05) -209.20 Universal Security Instruments $14.80 million 0.45 -$5.81 million N/A N/A

RADA Electronic Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Security Instruments.

Summary

RADA Electronic Industries beats Universal Security Instruments on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions. The company also provides avionics solutions, such as mission data recorders and debriefing solutions and HUD video cameras; avionics for unmanned aircraft vehicles (UAVs) comprising interface control processors, engine control computers, payload management computers, and others; and compact MEMS-based multiple-sensor aided inertial navigation systems (INS) for UAVs and backup INS for manned aircraft. In addition, it offers land-based tactical radars for defense forces and critical infrastructure protection solutions. The company has strategic relationships with Embraer S.A., Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., Elbit Systems Ltd., Leonardo DRS, Ascent Vision Technologies, and Boeing Defense, Space & Security. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Netanya, Israel.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile

Universal Security Instruments, Inc., together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices. The company provides its products to wholesale distributors; chain, discount, and television retailers; home center stores; catalog and mail order companies; electrical and lighting distributors, and manufactured housing companies; and other distributors. It also sells its products through independent sales organizations and sales representatives, as well as through its own sales catalogs and brochures, and Website. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Owings Mills, Maryland.

