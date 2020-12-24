Moin Price Tops $0.0023 (MOIN)

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded down 34.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. One Moin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, C-CEX, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Moin has traded down 73.5% against the US dollar. Moin has a total market capitalization of $22,650.41 and approximately $504.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitswift (BITS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001267 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000044 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cubits (QBT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Moin Profile

Moin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 9,696,673 coins. The official website for Moin is discovermoin.com . Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Buying and Selling Moin

Moin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Livecoin, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { "width": 600, "height": 400, "symbol": "MOINUSD", "interval": "D", "timezone": "Etc/UTC", "theme": "Light", "style": "1", "locale": "en", "toolbar_bg": "#f1f3f6", "enable_publishing": false, "allow_symbol_change": true, "referral_id": "2588"} );

