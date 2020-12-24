Zacks: Analysts Expect II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) to Post $0.90 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for II-VI’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.87. II-VI reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that II-VI will report full year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $4.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $728.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.86 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 113.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on II-VI from $67.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on II-VI from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on II-VI from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America started coverage on II-VI in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on II-VI in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.69.

In related news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $122,073.84. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 25,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 14,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $802,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 276,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,260,771.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 426,197 shares of company stock valued at $26,434,407 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in II-VI during the second quarter worth $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of II-VI by 98.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

II-VI stock opened at $76.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -699.03, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.16. II-VI has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $78.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

