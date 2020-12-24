Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Insider John F. Mccool Sells 83 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.36, for a total value of $23,518.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ANET stock opened at $286.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $272.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.32. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.63 and a 12-month high of $293.50. The company has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.20.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $605.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.55 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANET. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 9.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,602,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,677,000 after acquiring an additional 143,594 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 43.0% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 871,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,397,000 after buying an additional 262,329 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 8.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 840,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,875,000 after buying an additional 65,542 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 19.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 410,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,307,000 after buying an additional 67,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Arista Networks by 10.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,831,000 after buying an additional 37,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANET. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised Arista Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI raised Arista Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Arista Networks from $148.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arista Networks from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.64.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

