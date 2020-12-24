Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Major Shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II Sells 1,980 Shares

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 1,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $14,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $214,500.00.

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $7.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.96. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $11.22.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. Analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.94%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 352.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,463 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

