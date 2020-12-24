Oppenheimer Weighs in on Bank of America Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.26. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.58.

Shares of BAC opened at $30.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.60. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,825,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,968 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 24,633,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,233 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,121,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066,800 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,883,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,218,779 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,090,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,150,000 after acquiring an additional 349,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

