eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells $807,000.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $807,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,588,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,463,140.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

Get eXp World alerts:

On Tuesday, December 15th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total value of $703,200.00.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $594,300.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total value of $537,900.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total value of $510,200.00.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $424,200.00.

On Tuesday, October 27th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $459,900.00.

On Tuesday, October 20th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total value of $567,700.00.

On Tuesday, September 29th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $419,000.00.

NASDAQ EXPI opened at $78.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.51 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.62. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $83.95.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. eXp World had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 1.66%. As a group, equities analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPI. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in eXp World during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eXp World during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in eXp World during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in eXp World during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in eXp World by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EXPI. ValuEngine downgraded eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on eXp World from $28.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.