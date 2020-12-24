Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) CEO John T. Mcdonald Sells 13,622 Shares

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 13,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $639,144.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,653,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,583,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Upland Software stock opened at $47.00 on Thursday. Upland Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $51.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.54, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.90.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 18.31% and a negative net margin of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $74.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPLD. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Upland Software by 1,898.8% in the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 505,621 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,575,000 after purchasing an additional 480,325 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Upland Software in the third quarter valued at about $13,086,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Upland Software by 39.0% in the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 654,070 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,658,000 after purchasing an additional 183,650 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Upland Software by 15.6% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,053,515 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,718,000 after purchasing an additional 142,400 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Upland Software by 8.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,664,000 after purchasing an additional 137,225 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Upland Software from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Upland Software from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Truist increased their target price on Upland Software from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Upland Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Upland Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.63.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.