SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Hits New 52-Week High at $78.75

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $78.75 and last traded at $78.39, with a volume of 2515 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.53.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine cut SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $57.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion and a PE ratio of -25.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.11.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 112.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 796,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,985,000 after purchasing an additional 421,306 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 19.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,728,000 after buying an additional 88,742 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $1,210,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

