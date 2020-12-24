Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $59.16

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $59.16 and last traded at $58.64, with a volume of 2999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.72.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALTR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Altair Engineering to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altair Engineering has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -295.95 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.88.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $106.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.96 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. On average, analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrea Siudara sold 1,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $70,131.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uwe Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 340,594 shares of company stock worth $16,846,936. Insiders own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altair Engineering during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Altair Engineering during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Altair Engineering during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Altair Engineering during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,767 shares of the software’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems.

