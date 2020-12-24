Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.63

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.63 and last traded at $24.44, with a volume of 229293 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.55.
Several brokerages have weighed in on DBX. BidaskClub upgraded Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.56.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.63. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $187,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $38,043.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,921 shares of company stock worth $582,481. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Dropbox by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 414,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,029,000 after purchasing an additional 40,450 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 311.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 14,442 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth about $812,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 252,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 27,371 shares during the last quarter. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Dropbox Company Profile (NASDAQ:DBX)
Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.
