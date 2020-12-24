Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.63

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.63 and last traded at $24.44, with a volume of 229293 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.55.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DBX. BidaskClub upgraded Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.56.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.63. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Dropbox had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $187,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $38,043.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,921 shares of company stock worth $582,481. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Dropbox by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 414,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,029,000 after purchasing an additional 40,450 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 311.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 14,442 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth about $812,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 252,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 27,371 shares during the last quarter. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.

