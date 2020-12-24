Tres-Or Resources Ltd. (TRS.V) (CVE:TRS) Shares Gap Down to $0.13

Shares of Tres-Or Resources Ltd. (TRS.V) (CVE:TRS) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.13, but opened at $0.12. Tres-Or Resources Ltd. (TRS.V) shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 5,500 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.10. The stock has a market cap of C$1.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16.

Tres-Or Resources Ltd. (TRS.V) Company Profile (CVE:TRS)

Tres-Or Resources Ltd., a resource company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, diamond, cobalt, sliver, and base metal properties. Its flagship project is Fontana Gold Project that covers an area of 8,700 hectares located in Duverny Township, Quebec.

