Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.94

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.94 and last traded at $14.59, with a volume of 20454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.87.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SYRS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.78.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $671.59 million, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.85.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.59% and a negative net margin of 1,114.79%. The company had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Young sold 5,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $49,638.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 335,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,933,008.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYRS. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 325.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 225.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,049 shares in the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

