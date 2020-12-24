Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:FMAO)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.36. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $21.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.10 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 21.65%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Stephens started coverage on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of FMAO stock opened at $23.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $257.44 million, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $31.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 47.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 27.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter worth $37,000. 17.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposits; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

