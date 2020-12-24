FY2021 EPS Estimates for Bionano Genomics, Inc. Reduced by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) – Oppenheimer lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bionano Genomics in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.29). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bionano Genomics’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BNGO. Zacks Investment Research cut Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Bionano Genomics in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.25 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bionano Genomics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.30.

NASDAQ BNGO opened at $0.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Bionano Genomics has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $1.39.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 749.14% and a negative net margin of 510.42%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNGO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Bionano Genomics by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 849,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 100,001 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bionano Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth $306,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bionano Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Bionano Genomics by 284.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 147,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Bionano Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 3.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

