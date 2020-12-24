Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) will announce $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.25. Bridgewater Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.05 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.20%.

BWB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Bridgewater Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet raised Bridgewater Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of BWB opened at $12.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.28 million, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.44. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52 week low of $7.99 and a 52 week high of $13.90.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP purchased a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 335.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 67.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

