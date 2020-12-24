Dash 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $773.43 Million (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for about $94.48 or 0.00404957 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Dash has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. Dash has a total market capitalization of $933.62 million and $773.43 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1,324% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00033669 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00026715 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002602 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $323.78 or 0.01387729 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 33% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000028 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,881,333 coins. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Buying and Selling Dash

Dash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

