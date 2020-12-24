Noku (NOKU) Price Tops $0.0848 on Major Exchanges

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded up 30.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 24th. Noku has a market capitalization of $2.52 million and $17,488.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Noku has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Noku token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0848 or 0.00000363 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00046746 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.28 or 0.00331225 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00016873 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00029873 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Noku Token Profile

Noku (NOKU) is a token. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,733,709 tokens. Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noku’s official website is www.noku.io . The official message board for Noku is medium.com/nokugroup

Buying and Selling Noku

Noku can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using US dollars.

