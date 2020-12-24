Brokerages Set Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Price Target at $58.86

Shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.86.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IMUX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Immunic in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Immunic alerts:

Shares of IMUX opened at $17.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.59. Immunic has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $23.39.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunic will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immunic during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunic during the third quarter worth about $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Immunic during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunic during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Immunic by 303.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 7,814 shares in the last quarter. 28.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase, which is in Phase 2 clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, as well as in Phase 2 trial to treat Crohn's disease.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.