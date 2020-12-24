Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) will post $1.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12. Preferred Bank reported earnings of $1.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full-year earnings of $4.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $45.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Preferred Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley raised Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised Preferred Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

Shares of PFBC opened at $48.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $64.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.30 and a 200 day moving average of $38.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 22.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFBC. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 53.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 602,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,805,000 after acquiring an additional 209,527 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the third quarter worth about $2,670,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 99.9% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 99,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,251,000 after buying an additional 49,573 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 88.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 15,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 9.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 150,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,559,000 after buying an additional 13,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

