Matthew Zinn Sells 421 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) SVP Matthew Zinn sold 421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $13,038.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,607.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Matthew Zinn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Matthew Zinn sold 16,929 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $507,023.55.

On Wednesday, October 28th, Matthew Zinn sold 4,185 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $66,123.00.

On Monday, October 26th, Matthew Zinn sold 962 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $15,844.14.

On Friday, October 16th, Matthew Zinn sold 113 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $1,872.41.

8X8 stock opened at $34.56 on Thursday. 8×8, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $34.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.98 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. The firm had revenue of $129.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.06 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EGHT. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in 8X8 by 71.6% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 44,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 18,414 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in 8X8 by 2.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 156,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in 8X8 by 4,594.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 7,765 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in 8X8 by 451.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 120,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 98,692 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in 8X8 by 11.8% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,331,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,305,000 after buying an additional 1,403,739 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

