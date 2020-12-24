Insider Buying: Alumina Limited (AWC.AX) (ASX:AWC) Insider Acquires 99,000 Shares of Stock

Alumina Limited (AWC.AX) (ASX:AWC) insider Michael Ferraro acquired 99,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.84 ($1.31) per share, with a total value of A$181,665.00 ($129,760.71).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 32.60, a current ratio of 34.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89.

Get Alumina Limited (AWC.AX) alerts:

About Alumina Limited (AWC.AX)

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, the United States, Guinea, Brazil, and Spain, as well as an interest in a smelter in Victoria Australia; and a bauxite mine and alumina refinery in Saudi Arabia.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Alumina Limited (AWC.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alumina Limited (AWC.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.