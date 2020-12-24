Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT) CEO Michael W. Minnich Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT) CEO Michael W. Minnich bought 2,000 shares of Midwest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.06 per share, for a total transaction of $120,120.00.

MDWT stock opened at $58.80 on Thursday. Midwest Holding Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $126.00.

About Midwest

Midwest Holding Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in underwriting and marketing life insurance products in the United States. It offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Lincoln, Nebraska. Midwest Holding Inc is a subsidiary of Xenith Holdings LLC.

