Insider Selling: Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Sells 310 Shares of Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $84,090.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,601.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 15th, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.74, for a total value of $85,169.40.
- On Tuesday, December 8th, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.23, for a total value of $88,731.30.
- On Tuesday, December 1st, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.16, for a total value of $86,539.60.
- On Tuesday, November 24th, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.20, for a total value of $83,142.00.
- On Tuesday, November 17th, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.28, for a total value of $85,956.80.
- On Tuesday, November 10th, Jennifer Newstead sold 452 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.08, for a total value of $123,432.16.
- On Tuesday, November 3rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.18, for a total value of $112,114.68.
- On Tuesday, October 27th, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $118,854.00.
- On Tuesday, October 20th, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.06, for a total value of $112,063.56.
- On Tuesday, October 13th, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.65, for a total value of $118,278.90.
Shares of FB stock opened at $268.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $763.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.15. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,273,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,620,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,562 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Facebook by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,490,495,000 after buying an additional 2,431,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Facebook by 5.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,505,081,000 after buying an additional 1,098,694 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Facebook by 6.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,126,470,000 after buying an additional 948,608 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 15.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,216,738,000 after buying an additional 1,598,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.62% of the company’s stock.
FB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Facebook from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.33.
Facebook Company Profile
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.