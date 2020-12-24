Insider Selling: Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Sells 310 Shares of Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $84,090.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,601.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 15th, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.74, for a total value of $85,169.40.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.23, for a total value of $88,731.30.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.16, for a total value of $86,539.60.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.20, for a total value of $83,142.00.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.28, for a total value of $85,956.80.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Jennifer Newstead sold 452 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.08, for a total value of $123,432.16.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.18, for a total value of $112,114.68.

On Tuesday, October 27th, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $118,854.00.

On Tuesday, October 20th, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.06, for a total value of $112,063.56.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.65, for a total value of $118,278.90.

Shares of FB stock opened at $268.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $763.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.15. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,273,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,620,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,562 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Facebook by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,490,495,000 after buying an additional 2,431,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Facebook by 5.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,505,081,000 after buying an additional 1,098,694 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Facebook by 6.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,126,470,000 after buying an additional 948,608 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 15.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,216,738,000 after buying an additional 1,598,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Facebook from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.33.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

