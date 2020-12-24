LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Insider Valerie Kay Sells 3,618 Shares

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) insider Valerie Kay sold 3,618 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $29,993.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,835.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Valerie Kay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 20th, Valerie Kay sold 4,815 shares of LendingClub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $29,997.45.

On Wednesday, October 21st, Valerie Kay sold 6,185 shares of LendingClub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total value of $29,997.25.

On Monday, September 28th, Valerie Kay sold 6,439 shares of LendingClub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total value of $30,005.74.

Shares of LendingClub stock opened at $8.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.14. LendingClub Co. has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $13.67. The company has a market capitalization of $700.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.77.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.18. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 37.60%. The firm had revenue of $74.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LC has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of LendingClub from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of LendingClub from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of LendingClub from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of LendingClub from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in LendingClub by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub in the 3rd quarter valued at $454,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in LendingClub by 487.2% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 152,292 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 126,358 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in LendingClub by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in LendingClub by 13,365.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 577,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 573,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

