United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Director Patrick Maroney Acquires 9,400 Shares

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Director Patrick Maroney bought 9,400 shares of United Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $48,786.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,858.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of United Insurance stock opened at $5.56 on Thursday. United Insurance Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.66. The firm has a market cap of $239.52 million, a PE ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.56.

Get United Insurance alerts:

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.95). United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $199.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.98 million. On average, analysts forecast that United Insurance Holdings Corp. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. United Insurance’s payout ratio is -22.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UIHC. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 247,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 83,902 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of United Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth $331,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 213,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 42,400 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 88,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 28,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 17,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UIHC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of United Insurance in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. BidaskClub lowered United Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised United Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on United Insurance from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.42.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for United Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.