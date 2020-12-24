FY2021 EPS Estimates for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Cut by DA Davidson

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) – Research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.50 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.70.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $167.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.47 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 8.42%.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FIBK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $40.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.84. First Interstate BancSystem has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $42.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,384,000 after buying an additional 15,019 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 21.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 13.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 5.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. 40.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Susan Scott Heyneman sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $72,081.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,375.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,807 shares of company stock valued at $4,349,221 over the last ninety days. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

