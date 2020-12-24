FY2021 EPS Estimates for Helix BioPharma Corp. (HBP.TO) (TSE:HBP) Increased by Analyst

Helix BioPharma Corp. (HBP.TO) (TSE:HBP) – Equities researchers at Zacks Investment Research boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Helix BioPharma Corp. (HBP.TO) in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.07).

Get Helix BioPharma Corp. (HBP.TO) alerts:

TSE HBP opened at C$0.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$42.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83. Helix BioPharma Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.25 and a 52 week high of C$2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Helix BioPharma Corp. operates as an immune-oncology company in Canada. It is developing L-DOS47 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and V-DOS47 that targets the vascular epithelial growth factor receptor 2. Helix BioPharma Corp. has collaboration agreements with Moffitt Cancer Center to investigate the pharmacodynamics of L-DOS47 and determine the benefits of combining L-DOS47 with immune checkpoint inhibitors; and with ProMab Biotechnologies, Inc to develop novel antibody and chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy to treat multiple myeloma, as well as a license agreements with Xisle Pharma Ventures Trust and National Research of Council Canada.

Featured Article: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Helix BioPharma Corp. (HBP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix BioPharma Corp. (HBP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.