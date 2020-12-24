CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.37 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of CarMax in a report issued on Tuesday, December 22nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will earn $4.37 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.04. William Blair also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.52 EPS.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.28. CarMax had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub raised CarMax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised CarMax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. BNP Paribas started coverage on CarMax in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on CarMax in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.87.

CarMax stock opened at $93.18 on Thursday. CarMax has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $109.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.78.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in CarMax during the third quarter worth $882,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the third quarter valued at $30,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the third quarter valued at $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 398.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 157.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

