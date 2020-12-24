North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Receives $15.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on North American Construction Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine lowered North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, TD Securities lowered North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of North American Construction Group stock opened at $9.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.50. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $294.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.45.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $70.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOA. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 6,357.0% during the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 12,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 12,714 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 13.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 15.3% during the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 26,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 44,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 83.4% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 245,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 111,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

