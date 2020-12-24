Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Announces $0.05 None Dividend

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 25th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th.

Mid Penn Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 43.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Mid Penn Bancorp stock opened at $25.20 on Thursday. Mid Penn Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $29.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.07. The company has a market cap of $212.08 million, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.68.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.22. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $26.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MPB shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

