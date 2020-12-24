Synaptics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,528 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 526% compared to the average volume of 244 call options.

In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 10,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $865,130.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,247.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan J. Hardman sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $31,396.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,242.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,700 shares of company stock worth $2,373,952 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synaptics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synaptics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Synaptics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Synaptics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYNA. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Synaptics in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Synaptics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Synaptics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $85.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.33 and a 200-day moving average of $77.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Synaptics has a 12-month low of $44.41 and a 12-month high of $92.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.50. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $328.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Synaptics’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synaptics will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

