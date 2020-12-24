Brokerages Anticipate Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) to announce $0.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Heritage-Crystal Clean posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.74. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $87.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.63 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

HCCI opened at $20.27 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.19 and a 200-day moving average of $16.74. The company has a market capitalization of $486.34 million, a P/E ratio of 101.35, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.39. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,151,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,070,000 after purchasing an additional 258,558 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 3rd quarter valued at about $496,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 833,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,122,000 after purchasing an additional 337,106 shares during the period. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

