Brokerages Anticipate BioCardia, Inc. (NYSE:BCDA) to Announce -$0.31 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect BioCardia, Inc. (NYSE:BCDA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.31) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BioCardia’s earnings. BioCardia reported earnings of ($0.51) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCardia will report full-year earnings of ($1.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.59). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.53). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BioCardia.

Shares of NYSE BCDA opened at $3.77 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average of $2.55. BioCardia has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $8.60.

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure.

