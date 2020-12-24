Pure (PUREX) Market Cap Reaches $1,450.00

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded down 49.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. Pure has a market capitalization of $1,450.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pure coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Pure has traded down 49.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 1,351.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00033785 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $93.55 or 0.00402602 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00027456 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002568 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $324.74 or 0.01397517 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Pure

Pure (CRYPTO:PUREX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pure’s official website is purexalt.io . Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin

Pure Coin Trading

Pure can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

