Litecoin Price Reaches $104.28 on Major Exchanges (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $6.90 billion and $11.42 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for about $104.28 or 0.00448751 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005869 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000225 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000237 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 77.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,157,698 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Litecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini.

