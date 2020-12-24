Bitball Treasure Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $217,924.00 (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 71.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. Over the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitball Treasure token can now be bought for about $138.89 or 0.00597697 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitball Treasure has a market cap of $62.50 million and approximately $217,924.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded up 554,439.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00049816 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00134936 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000202 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 48.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00025665 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000136 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded 1,357.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Profile

Bitball Treasure is a token. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000 tokens. Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

Bitball Treasure can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitball Treasure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitball Treasure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

