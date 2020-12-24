The Graph (GRT) Trading Down 18.4% Over Last 24 Hours

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. One The Graph token can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00001739 BTC on popular exchanges. The Graph has a market capitalization of $503.32 million and $587.35 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, The Graph has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00045867 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004313 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004590 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.45 or 0.00324680 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00016886 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004305 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00029506 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

The Graph Token Profile

The Graph is a token. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog . The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com .

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Graph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

