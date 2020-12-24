LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) SVP Daryl Carlough Sells 2,735 Shares of Stock

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) SVP Daryl Carlough sold 2,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $184,612.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Daryl Carlough also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 15th, Daryl Carlough sold 261 shares of LivePerson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $15,660.00.

On Friday, November 20th, Daryl Carlough sold 261 shares of LivePerson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $15,007.50.

On Tuesday, October 27th, Daryl Carlough sold 157 shares of LivePerson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $8,981.97.

LPSN stock opened at $66.13 on Thursday. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $68.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.08.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.14. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a negative return on equity of 60.48%. The company had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPSN. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 207.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LPSN shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of LivePerson from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of LivePerson from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on LivePerson from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

