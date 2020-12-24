Insider Selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CFO Sells 9,548 Shares of Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 9,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $242,996.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Deanna H. Lund also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, Deanna H. Lund sold 7,800 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $159,042.00.

On Wednesday, October 21st, Deanna H. Lund sold 7,682 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $158,172.38.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $26.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.47. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $26.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 656.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $202.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KTOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Noble Financial increased their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $60,074,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 444.5% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,402,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,839 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,384,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $131,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,849 shares during the period. Rovida Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 51.9% during the second quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,285,000 after acquiring an additional 925,000 shares during the period. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 604.0% during the second quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 876,747 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,704,000 after acquiring an additional 752,215 shares during the period. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

