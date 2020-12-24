Sudhindra Kankanwadi Sells 2,028 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total value of $521,439.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,374.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $254.70 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $104.90 and a one year high of $260.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $232.41 and its 200 day moving average is $211.40. The stock has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Synopsys by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,426,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,258,000 after purchasing an additional 762,921 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,846,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,505,134,000 after buying an additional 685,575 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 568.2% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 631,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,048,000 after buying an additional 536,678 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth $93,939,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,363,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $505,757,000 after buying an additional 424,781 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. Mizuho reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Synopsys from $228.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Synopsys from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Synopsys from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.64.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

