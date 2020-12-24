Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) CFO Jim Frankola Sells 84,653 Shares

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) CFO Jim Frankola sold 84,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $1,196,993.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jim Frankola also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 8th, Jim Frankola sold 4,363 shares of Cloudera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $53,664.90.

CLDR stock opened at $15.00 on Thursday. Cloudera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -25.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cloudera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Cloudera during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cloudera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Cloudera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cloudera during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cloudera from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cloudera has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

