Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld Sells 26,300 Shares

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 26,300 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,865,985.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Todd R. Morgenfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 27th, Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 31,027 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $2,098,666.28.

On Monday, November 23rd, Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 36,681 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total transaction of $2,383,164.57.

On Monday, November 9th, Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 24,946 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $1,482,291.32.

NYSE PINS opened at $72.99 on Thursday. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $75.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a PE ratio of -102.80 and a beta of 1.72.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $442.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.71 million. Equities research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PINS. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $47.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $791,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,709,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 354,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,697,000 after purchasing an additional 39,339 shares during the period. 54.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

