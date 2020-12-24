SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Cross Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $160.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.86.

NYSE SNX opened at $82.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.29. SYNNEX has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $85.38.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 4th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SYNNEX will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total transaction of $685,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,581.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.12, for a total transaction of $294,594.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,215.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,636 shares of company stock worth $5,206,768 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 5,388 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,264,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 6,977.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 264.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,097,000 after acquiring an additional 110,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 57,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,850,000 after acquiring an additional 8,218 shares in the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

