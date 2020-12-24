Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Plans $0.12 Dividend

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, January 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

NYSEAMERICAN:SACH opened at $4.18 on Thursday. Sachem Capital has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $4.58.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Sachem Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sachem Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Sachem Capital Company Profile

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties located in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Florida, New York, Vermont, and Rhode Island.

